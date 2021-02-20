“TRUE BLUE”

I love seeing rare cars or rare options on cars. This 1979 Corvette has two rare additions from the waning years of the C3 Vette. According two owner, Jack Sechler, Jr of Winfield, PA, this Corvette, which he’s owned for 2 years, is one of 125 with the silver interior made famous the previous year by the 25th Anniversary pace car edition. It also has the mounting for the optional T-Top rack, though the rack itself is long gone.

Jack states that the car is all original, as from the radio and has only just over 40,000 original miles. Thus the moniker, “True Blue”.

