LIZZY’S LEGACY

When Paul Fraley was a child, he told his Grandmother, Lizzy, that one day he’d buy a car with just two seats and take her for a ride. Thankfully she lived long enough for him to fulfill that dream when he owned a 1962 MG-A. Then came a stint in the Air Force and, while he was deployed, his folks sold the car.

Fast forward a few decades. Paul is now married to his lovely wife, Kathy, and he is thinking about getting back into an MG again. Kathy’s brother-in-law, a Corvette guy, happened to own this 1975 MG-B. When Paul asked him how he liked the MG, he responded, “I hate that thing. I’d give it away!” To which Kathy’s sister reacted with a shrieking, “NO!”

Paul ended up striking a deal with his brother-in-law for the MG-B and trailered it back from Syracuse to Pennsylvania. When he arrived home, his eldest grandson remarked at the sight of the diminutive sports car, “Is that even a real car?”

That was three years ago and the Fraley’s have been enjoying it ever since, taking it to show and sharing the car hobby with their grandchildren. At one of the first shows they took it to Paul & Kathy listed their younger grandson as part “owner” on the entry blank. Sure enough, they took home a people’s choice award, much to the delight of the 12 year old.

As for being Lizzy’s legacy. The name of this 1975 MG-B is “Lizzy” in her honor.

