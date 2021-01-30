"ENVY"

I have a soft spot for Camaros and family connections. My mom’s 1971 Camaro started my life-long love of cars. For Hunter Lund of Carnegie, PA, it was his dad’s 1968 Lotus Elan.

Hunter’s dad had the British Racing Green Lotus in the late 60s/early 70s and that car left its mark on young Hunter. In 2020, when he spotted this Rally Green Metallic ZL1 1LE, it reminded him so much of that little British roadster, that he had to jump on it.

As it turns out, there’s more to the specialness of this Camaro ZL1 1LE. Sure, it’s the top-of-the-line ZL1, with its 650 HP Supercharged LT4. It also has the 1LE track package with special aerodynamics and adjustable suspension. But then, when you combine the 2020-only color of Rally Green Metallic, you get a very rare beast of a Camaro that is one of only four in existence.

That’s more than enough to make you “green with ‘ENVY’”!

If you’d like your ride to be featured as a #carshowlife#rideoftheweek, send us your story and photos to info@carshowlife.net.

