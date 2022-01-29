Two, two, two trucks in one

Just like Certs breath mints, this ride of the week is two, two, two mints in one. Mostly it’s a 2008 Dodge Ram that was the victim of a cab fire. In place of the fire-damaged cockpit rests the cab of a 1992 Peterbuilt. It is the brainchild and handiwork of Williamsport car show scene staple, Gene Duke of Linden, PA.

It all started about 5 years ago when Gene got a hold of the fire damaged Ram and decided to make a driver out of it with something he was very familiar with, a Semi cabin. Gene was an over-the-road trucker and wanted to have the friendly confines of his office with a better ride and without the concerns of hauling huge loads.

Overall, he estimates that he as over 2,000 man-hours in the build, 30 hours, just to figure out how to drop the Peterbuilt Cab over the Dodge frame. He masterfully cut 4” off the bed and finished it to look like it all belonged to the same truck. He claims to have done 99% of the work himself, “I did everything but stitch the leather and raise the cows it came from.”

He also designed the exhaust stacks to allow him to fit it inside at 7-foot-tall garage. He donned some Nomex gloves to demonstrate how they come off and allow him to park the truck under cover.

The Hemi-Powered, Dodge-framed Peterbuilt is finished in Petty Blue and continues to wow car show attendees all thru the Northcentral PA region year after year.

If you’d like your ride to be featured as a #carshowlife#rideoftheweek, send us your story and at least 6 photos to info@carshowlife.com.