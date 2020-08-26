In this show we dive into the efforts it takes to organize a car show and discover why so many shows were canceled in advance of the 2020 Car Show Season because of COVID-19 with car show organizer, Charlie Lumbard. Automotive news includes the 2020 Indy 500 Pace Car, Special 2021 Camaro Package, GM ‘E-Troit’ Trademark filing and Toyota V8 Engines.
