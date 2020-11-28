I was attracted to this gorgeous specimen of American Iron from the 1950s simple by its name and theme, “Angel Eyes”. I asked the owner for the back story and it was quite simple. His wife liked angels.

This is a 1952 Oldsmobile 98 Convertible. The owners, R.J. Crawford and his wife Darlene of Bloomsburg, bought the car with a bad, Earl Sheib paint job. It underwent a total frame-off restoration over the course of six months. While it retains its original stainless trim, the car was repainted in “Perrywinkle” and is powered by an Olds 455 from a 1968 Toronado, backed by a 700R4 automatic.

R.J. claimed that it was one of eleven known to exist, but never got the explanation of that breakdown, i.e. paint and trim; engine/transmission combination or something else. Regardless, with its restomod upgrades that point is moot. What I do know is that the ’52 98 convertible is still a pretty rare machine overall with only 3,544 produced.

As we were talking, one of the other show participants claimed that this Olds was the ultimate cruiser to the ice cream shop, speculating that there has been “more ice cream in that car than any Dairy Queen.” I venture to guess that’s true.

Another special tie to the car is that R.J.’s dad worked the old Pontiac-Buick-Olds Dealership in Bloomsburg and has a black & white photo of it in the background of the show board.

Overall, “Angel Eyes” as a honey of a ride and we’re glad to call her our Ride Of The Week!

