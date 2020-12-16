DuBoistown, Pa. – Perhaps a bit ironically, each year Summer Street in DuBoistown turns into a Winter Wonderland officially known as Candy Cane Lane.

The residents of the borough’s 200 block first lit up their street in 1957. The decorations came back out every year and today the lane is seen as a historical landmark and staple of the community.

The twinkly spectacle made such an impact over the years that December was proclaimed Candy Cane Lane month in 2007 and residents of the borough and region are asked to “observe this month every year by connecting with friends, fellow employees, relatives and neighbors to reflect on the meaning of the holidays,” according to a proclamation by then Mayor Louis Plankenhorn.

The street’s residents remain just as dedicated today to bringing the joy of the season to life. Passersby can listen to a dedicated radio station with Christmas music and enjoy the many displays along the street.