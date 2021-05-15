My family was never fond of French toast. We liked the flavor, but took issue with the mushy interior. One evening many moons ago at my Girl Scout meeting working on a cooking badge, the recipe used to teach us basics in the kitchen was for French toast — but this French toast was dipped in a flour-based batter, not just eggs and milk.

We cut each piece of bread in half to make a triangle, dipped the slices in the batter, and fried them in a mix of butter and a little oil until browned and crispy on the edges. OMG, I was in love. The next day, I was anxious to share my new found love affair with this version of French toast with Mom and Dad and it was an immediate hit. I could not fry pieces quickly enough to keep up with the demand. To this day, this is the only French toast I will eat.

Serving options are endless and your choice. My Dad was particularly fond of a good quality grape jam dolloped on top. The battered golden triangles are also great served with maple syrup, fruit syrup, caramel or chocolate syrup, fresh fruit, or any flavor jam or jelly.

Use your imagination when it comes to bread choices, the only requirement is to use a bread that will stand up to dipping in the batter; try raisin bread, brioche, panettone, French bread, Italian bread, even Texas toast. If you slice your own bread, make sure to slice to about 3/4 inch thickness.

