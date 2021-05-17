Former congressman and Hazleton mayor Lou Barletta has officially announced his entry in to the 2022 governor's race.

Barletta, a former four-term congressman from northeast Pa., ran against US Sen. Robert P. Casey, Jr. in 2018.

So far, Barletta's only primary opponent is Montgomery county commissioner Joe Gale. Possible Republican contenders include US Rep. Dan Meuser, who succeeded Barletta in congress, and served as state revenue secretary under former Gov. Tom Corbett.

Barletta is well-known as one of the first members of congress to endorse former president Donald J. Trump in the 2016 election.