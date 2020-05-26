Curbside recycling is set to begin again in Lycoming County on June 8, but misuse of the recycling drop-off centers means a delay in opening more drop-off sites, according to Lycoming County officials.

“Discharging materials next to the recycling drop-off containers is not recycling and is considered illegal dumping,” according to a county press release.

If the containers are full, residents should take the material home with them and bring it back on a later date. There are cameras at the recycling sites, as well as shipping addresses left on the discarded boxes, according to the release.

Proper recycling habits:

Breakdown all boxes to help maximize the storage space in the container.

Empty all plastic bags and take bags home with you.

Plastic bottles and metal cans go into one container, do not bag these recyclables together; it does not promote materials to properly accumulate in its recycling container (and plastic bags are not recyclable at our sites).

If the container is full, do not pile recyclables next to the containers.

County officials also denounced putting garbage in with the recycling since it goes into a single stream system that is only for recyclable materials.

“Putting trash and bagged materials into the systems causes issues to the equipment and is not intended for waste,” according to officials.

LCRMS is holding recyclables for three days before processing and handling the materials for the safety of our employees. Due to space limitations, the county Resource Management Services is not able to fully open all...

