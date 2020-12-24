Last year around this time, your On the PULSE movie critic was hard at work on a book collecting under-the-radar films—so I compiled a list of somewhat obscure holiday cinema for Lycoming Critic’s Corner that December.

Now that my book has actually come out, here are seven more lesser-known Yuletide titles for your seasonal viewing.

IT HAPPENED ON FIFTH AVENUE (1947)

Entertaining musical-dramedy about a genial drifter who holes up in a sprawling Manhattan mansion every winter while its filthy-rich owner is out of town; this particular year, he finds himself playing reluctant host to a gaggle of house-guests that eventually includes the rich man’s daughter, then the rich man himself, along with his estranged wife (for various reasons, all three of these actual residents are pretending to be homeless as well).

The Yuletide element comes up only at the end, but “Fifth Avenue” does feature the appealing seasonal tune “That’s What Christmas Means to Me”; better yet, it’s got a decent dose of romance, comedy and inspiration … plus two other Christmas connections:

The story was originally optioned by director Frank Capra, who went on to helm the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Likewise, “Fifth Avenue” was Oscar-nominated for best screenplay—losing to “Miracle on 34th Street,” which came out the same year.

114 min. Not rated; very family friendly.

KLAUS (2019)

“Original” is a good catch-phrase for this charming new animated gem:

Not only is it a Netflix original, but it’s also a Santa Claus origin story; and as it shapes the tale of a selfish young postal worker and a lonely old man into all the traditions associated with St. Nick, it really does feel … well, original!

Clever, touching and beautifully animated, with vocal work by Jason Schwartzman, J. K. Simmons and Rashida Jones.

96 min. Rated PG; very family friendly.

CASH ON DEMAND (1961)

Except for snow and a Dec. 23 setting, this hardly comes across as a holiday film—unless you note the way it loosely modernizes Charles Dickens’s classic novella “A Christmas Carol.”

In this case, the cinematic Scrooge is a cold-hearted British banker who, one busy business day before Christmas, finds himself the target of a clever plot to snatch nearly 100,000 pounds from his vaults.

Made on a modest budget by Hammer studio (best known for horror), this real-time drama nets its claustrophobic tension almost entirely through first-rate performances, highlighted by Peter Cushing in the lead.

80 min. Not rated; very family friendly. Free on YouTube.

THE STAR OF CHRISTMAS (2002)

It was only a matter of time before the animated Veggie Tales franchise decided to turn out a Christmas special...

