Scranton, Pa. - The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow, part of the GEICO Skytypers, was slotted for this weekend, but a deadly plane crash at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport may or may not be putting that on hold.

Witnesses have said the plane, which was to be involved in the air show, crashed not long after taking off around 12:35 p.m. today.

It was confirmed the pilot was dead after the Luzerne County coroner was called to the crash scene. The pilot, a 50 year old man name Andy Travnicek, was from New Hampshire.

While presently there is no word how or why the crash took place, officials from the Federal Aviation Administration are on the scene commencing their investigation.

This is a developing story.