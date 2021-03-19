Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming County commissioners approved flood wall purchases, personnel actions and new equipment for the county landfill during their Tuesday meeting.

The commissioners approved a $189,500 flood wall to be installed outside District Magistrate Judge William Solomon’s new building at 2107 Lycoming Creek Road, Williamsport.

The flood wall includes a footing, and a garage foundation wall, with footing and a concrete floor slab.

This vote was tabled last week so the county commissioners could look into alternatives to a concrete wall that would be less expensive. The building purchase was approved in 2019. During the purchasing process, it was discovered that the building was in the flood zone and previously had been flooded.

To pass inspection requirements a flood wall would need to be installed.

“If we didn’t have a wall, we wouldn’t be able to get an engineer to approve it,” said Commissioner Tony Mussare, adding that a portable wall, which is what they looked into after tabling the vote last week, would not offer the proper support for the building.

The commissioners were aware of flood damage to the building early in the purchasing process and, according to Commissioner Rick Mirabito, “we could have gotten out of it.”

He said that given the requirements for where the new magistrate’s office was required to be located, it was difficult to find another option that was within the county’s budget.

The building initially was purchased for $245,000.

Commissioner Scott Metzger, who was elected commissioner after the original purchase decision was made, opted to also continue with the building purchase if the new building and renovations could stay within the budget goal of $650,000, which, he said, they have been able to do so far.

Since the purchase of the building security renovations new doors and other improvements have been made.

The current magistrate building, which is held by District Judge William Solomon, has been rented by the county for over 40 years. Mirabito said the county wanted...

