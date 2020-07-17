Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County commissioners approved new personnel, a juvenile probation program and new equipment for the Resource Management Services during their Tuesday meeting. The commissioners voted on the county’s action items on Tuesday and did not meet Thursday.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CASH REQUIREMENT REPORT

Accounts Payable Cash Requirement Report through July 9, 2020 for payment on July 9, 2020 in the amount of $ 527,903.62. PASS 3-0

This is for five handwritten checks to RMS, which had to be paid before the normal check run to avoid a 5% late fee. They are standard payments and are pass-through funds.

PERSONNEL ACTIONS

Approve the following personnel actions: PASS 3-0

Planning & Community Development-Alyssa M. Henry, as Full-time replacement, Hazard Reduction Planner, Paygrade 9, Salary $42,179.89. Effective 7/22/20.

District Attorney-Central Processing: Frederick March, as Part-Time Replacement Central Processing Officer, not to exceed 1000 hours annually, Paygrade CPO, Salary $18.34/Hour. Effective 7/20/20.

Planning & Community Development: Austin Dailey, as Full- Time Replacement Transportation Planner, Paygrade 8, Salary $41,821.65. Effective 7/28/20.

ACTION ITEMS

Vote on Agreement with George Junior Republic in Pennsylvania to provide child welfare services for juvenile probation...

