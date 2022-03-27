Bloomsburg, Pa — A new kind of library is open in Columbia County, but there aren’t any books on the shelf.

Instead, the Bloomsburg Seed Library has packets of vegetable and flower seeds patrons can “check out” for free, as well as a box for seed donations.

The library, which was started by gardening enthusiast Dave Maxwell, is actually just a set of shelves inside the Bloomsburg Public Library, but it’s already gotten a lot of visitors — and a lot of donations.

“They just keep coming in,” he said. “I’ve been so surprised the last few times I went and I had to carry out everything in two hands.”

Gardening costs inspire library

The idea for the library was inspired by the cost of food, and the cost of starting a garden, Maxwell explained. He remembers a time years ago when money was tight and food was scarce. He was living on his own and made it through the lean times with the help of a food bank, he said.

“I was down on my luck for a bit and the food pantry really helped me out,” Maxwell said.

Eventually, he became more financially stable, but he never forgot what it felt like to be food insecure, he admitted.

So when he bought his first house a few years ago, he had grand plans for a backyard garden full of fresh vegetables and fruit.

“That’s when I realized how expensive it was,” he said. “I really wanted to get into gardening, but the costs can be prohibitive.”

He discovered seed exchanges, which are local groups that swap seeds, while searching online, but he couldn’t find any close to home in Columbia County. A project manager by trade, Maxwell immediately began brainstorming ideas for a local seed group.

“If people had access to free seeds, they could be empowered to grow food for themselves,” he said.”They could become more self-sufficient.”

Library relies on returns

Structuring it as a “library” helps the community understand the give-and-take nature of the program, he said.

“They can check out a packet of seeds, grow some stuff, and then bring seeds back,” he said. “That’s why I labeled it a library instead of an exchange.”

Sunflowers offer the biggest return on investment, with each flower producing about 1,000 seeds, Maxwell noted. He’s been growing White Seeded and Titan sunflowers, which can grow up to 12’ tall, and he’s stocked the seed library with as many packets of seeds as it will hold.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, the sunflowers have recently taken on a special meaning, he said. The national flower of Ukraine is now a symbol of solidarity and hope throughout the world, he said.

“It’s in our collective minds,” Maxwell said. “It’s everywhere. And now we can grow them to show our support.”

Maxwell got the idea for the library in 2018, but it wasn’t operational until 2019. The set-up wasn’t fancy — just a cardboard box full of seed packets on a table at a farmer’s market inside the Columbia Colonnade.

The seeds were donated, mostly from seed companies Maxwell had contacted. Those companies don’t sell seeds from the previous year, since they want to ship out the freshest product the next season, so Maxwell received over 100 pounds of donated seeds that first year.

It wasn’t unusual to get a half packet of seeds from community members who had planted some, but had leftovers, Maxwell said.

Library gets new home

The seed library came to a screeching halt the next year as COVID-19 hit. The farmer’s market closed, as did most businesses, and Maxwell was left with boxes full of seeds. He started mailing some out to seed library members, but that became expensive and time-consuming.

In the meantime, Maxwell expanded his garden and his stock of seeds continued to grow. When the spotted spring on the horizon this year, he decided it was time to find a new home for the library.

“I always thought it belonged in an actual library,” Maxwell said.

He contacted Lydia Kegler, director of the Bloomsburg Public Library, and she enthusiastically agreed.

There are few rules for the seed library: take only what you need, or think you’ll grow. To make sure the rule is followed, membership is required. It’s a quick form to fill out that includes the person’s name and phone number, and an optional email address for future newsletters, Maxwell said.

He’d like to have a few dedicated “seed stewards,” who grow vegetables and flowers with the purpose of replenishing the seed library each fall and winter. He’s also been in contact with the Department of Agriculture to create the PA Seed Alliance, a larger network of seed libraries and exchanges throughout the state.

“The goal is to basically create a system in PA to assist other seed libraries and to consult with them on how to get started,” he said.

Until then, anyone who wants help creating their own seed library or exchange can contact Maxwell through the seed library’s website or on Facebook.



