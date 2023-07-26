Berwick high school's Giana Berlin, 17, etched her name into powerlifting history by breaking a Revolution Powerlifting Syndicate world record this month.

She pulled off the remarkable feat, lifting 345 pounds on her first deadlift and securing the world record at the competition in York. However, Berlin didn't stop there; on her third attempt, she shattered her own record by pulling 370-lbs, surpassing the previous record of 340-lbs.

Berlin's journey to powerlifting has been aided by her dedicated coach, Taylor Falk, owner of Stone and Steel Strength Systems.

A seasoned lifter himself, Falk has been coaching Berlin for the past year, providing her with personalized training and guidance to help her achieve her potential.

Despite facing personal challenges, Berlin found solace and strength in lifting.

"Lifting was just like my main thing, my main source of happiness, my main priority. It’s just the best thing that’s ever happened," Berlin said.

Berlin's journey in sports began long before powerlifting. Throughout her life, she had been actively involved in various sports, including cheerleading and softball.

It was the lifting community's unique camaraderie that helped her to reach her full potential.

"It's mainly the people that are there with you…" Berlin said. "If you're against somebody else, Who cares? They’re still going to be there to back you up. That’s just how the lifting community is."

With Falk's coaching and support, Berlin was well-prepared for the competition. However, even with thorough preparation, the day of the competition was nerve-wracking for the young powerlifter.

"I was nervous," she admitted. "It was more nerve-racking than my driver's test."

Despite an initial setback during her first squat, she found her footing with the encouragement of her support system.

“My support system are the best people," she noted. "After a few little sessions of talking and just collecting myself, it was all smooth sailing from there. I realized it's my time to shine, I gotta do it. It was all worth it."

Berlin's passion for powerlifting is fueled by her desire to prove herself and others. "My own self-doubts, and other people just like making assumptions and assuming like, 'You think this is me. This is not me. This is me, and I'll show you that this is,' and usually I do it," Berlin said.

For Coach Falk, seeing his athletes succeed brings him unparalleled joy.

"I've always got a sense of accomplishment or joy in seeing other people succeed. So, I think it's just something that has really come naturally… the idea of coaching other people. It's kind of turned into my passion," Falk said.

In the realm of modern coaching, technology plays a crucial role, allowing Falk to work with the majority of his clients through remote online training sessions.

With around 30 clients located in various states, Falk ensures that each athlete receives individualized attention and customized training.

Berlin's training regimen involved focused strength training for powerlifting, with specific emphasis on squats, bench presses, and deadlifts. Falk structured Berlin's program with attention to detail, focusing on gradual progression.

"From Day One, from some of the videos she was sending me, I could tell that as far as strength goes, she was very naturally gifted…" Falk said. "It was just refining her approach and technique to get her, not only to be safe, but to kind of not let techniques hold her back into fully maximizing overall strength potential."

The road ahead for Berlin is promising, with her sights set on breaking more records and continuing to dominate the powerlifting world.

Her next competition is this December where she will be competing under a new age bracket.

