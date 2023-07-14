Williamsport, Pa. — The Superstars of the River Valley YMCA brought energy, enthusiasm, and electricity to a Drums Alive class on Friday at the Williamsport YMCA.

"I've taught many diversability classes, but this is entirely different," said Carrie Ekins, who developed the Drums Alive program 22 years ago after suffering a hip injury that kept her in a wheelchair for nine months. Ekins traveled to the area from Germany to witness the power of music, physical activity, community, and inclusiveness that her program, partnered with a local program called Superstars, inspired.

"I'm so humbled," Ekins said. "Everyone feels at home. I have never seen this kind of community," she said.

Barb Flock, mother of Corey Flock, 46, said her son has been participating in Superstars for at least five years. "At first he was going to the Saturday morning Drums Alive class at the East Lycoming YMCA in Muncy, but then the Williamsport YMCA started with Wednesday and Friday classes," she said. Now he attends as many as possible.

"It's a great opportunity for physical movement, socialization, and networking. It's so important," Flock said.

Drums Alive combines drumming, music, rhythm, cognitive applications in an activity that is for everybody, for all ages, for all abilities. Inclusiveness is one thing that makes the program stand out. While the Superstars program—a program designed specifically for people with diverseabilities—have embraced the physical activity, the classes at the YMCA are open to anyone. And the participants are a mix of ages, abilities, and fitness levels.

Gallery: Superstars Drums Alive event at the River Valley YMCA Video and photos can't convey the energy in the room when the music is playing, the drumsticks are beating, and the happiness is radiating. Scroll below for a brief video and a gallery of Friday's event. 0:23

