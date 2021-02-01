State College, Pa. – A zoom meeting of the Black Caucus at the Pennsylvania State University was invaded by 51 "zoom bombers" last week who began shouting racial slurs, displaying swastikas, and engaging in other forms of threatening hate speech.

The incident reportedly took place late Wednesday, Jan. 27, during the university's virtual Spring Involvement Fair. Each group, including the Black Caucus, had its own virtual meeting room where students interested in getting involved could join to hear more details about the organization.

Instead of curious students, the Black Caucus meeting room was joined by a group of users who began shouting "numerous racist and homophobic slurs at three Black Caucus Executive Board Members," filled the chat with "anti-semitic and white supremacist language and symbols," and "exposed themselves in a sexual manner," according to a statement released by PSU's Black Caucus.

The incident lasted nearly 20 minutes as members of the Black Caucus reported and removed the racist zoom bombers from the meeting.

Campus officials were notified of the incident. Campus police are currently investigating, according to University President Eric J. Barron.

"The recently reported ‘Zoom bombings’ of various meetings and lectures – in which hate-filled, racist and antisemitic language was spewed and specifically targeted at people of color and other populations – is beyond disgusting and sadly another reminder of the ongoing work that must continue if we are to end incidents motivated by hate," said President Barron in his statement addressing the racist incident.

President Barron said the incident is an example of "the need for more action to make Penn State a more welcoming place," and described recent initiatives, like changes to the Student Code of Conduct, as an example of the university's efforts towards building a more inclusive community.

According to members of the PSU Black Caucus, however, "it is not enough."

"We call on the university to continue to use its full resources in holding these attackers accountable. We also implore Penn State to invest in programming, educational opportunities, and research to combat anti-Blackness comprehensively," said the Black Caucus in an Open Letter to the Penn State Community.

"These racist acts are deeply-seeded into American society," continued the letter, "and the university must do its part to ensure that its Black students are safe and can have the quality educational experience they deserve."