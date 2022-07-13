Student champions of the 2022 Earth Week Poster and Video Contest represent the promise of future generations to protect the environment, according to DEP officials.

There were 12 winning posters and three winning videos, including one winner from Jersey Shore Area School District—Emma Stover.

“Seeing young people creatively showcase their commitments to the environment shows that future generations are prioritizing sustainable lifestyles, and we all should continue to support these young environmentalists and their efforts,” Pennsylvania DEP Waste, Air, Radiation and Remediation Deputy Secretary Krishnan Ramamurthy said.

The top 12 scoring posters will be used in a calendar template provided electronically to schools, DEP, and members of the public for download and print.

The top scoring video will receive an award and be posted on the PROP website. The contest is part of PROP’s School Recycling Study in which PROP members collaborate with DEP to help school leaders manage recycling programs in both fiscally and environmentally sound ways.

Annually, DEP supports PROP with average grant funding of about $250,000. The grant funding is made possible by the commonwealth’s Recycling Fund, which receives $2 for every ton of municipal solid waste entering a Pennsylvania landfill or resource-recovery facility.

The impacts of this partnership are plentiful. “When Act 101 was first introduced (1988) requiring larger municipalities to recycle, business and government all learned the fundamentals of recycling, and built infrastructure for Pennsylvania’s recycling industry from the ground up. Great focus and resources were directed toward educating citizens on the ‘what, when, how, and where’ of recycling,” Professional Recyclers of Pennsylvania (PROP) Executive Director Jennifer Summers said.

“In the 34 years since recycling began in earnest across the commonwealth, Pennsylvania has become a nationwide model for the recycling marketplace, contributing over $22 billion to Pennsylvania’s gross state product. Pennsylvania leaders recognize the need to refocus efforts on education. Only through recycling right can we simultaneously protect our resources and support jobs in the recycling industry.”

For more information on PROP’s Earth Week Poster and Video Contest, click here.

