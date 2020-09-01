Pittston, Pa. -- “The WVIA PBS KIDS Writer's Contest was a huge success this year with triple the number of applications received than in years past. From Kindergarten to 3rd grade, the kids created entertaining stories and illustrations that proved how truly talented our region's young writers are! We are grateful for everyone's participation and patience in navigating this contest during a worldwide pandemic!” said Kirsten Smith, WVIA Grants & Education Officer.

The WVIA 2020 PBS Kids Writers Contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s reading skills through hands-on, active learning. This contest encourages children to celebrate the power of creating stories and illustrations by submitting their own original pieces. The first-place student in each grade category will receive a plaque and have their story narrated by WVIA radio host Lisa Mazzarella for a web feature.

This year's winners are:

Kindergarten:

1st place: Michael Velotta, "Fun Day!" (Hazleton, Pa.)

2nd place: Charlie Procter, "The Bird Who Lost Her Mother" (Dallas, Pa.)

3rd place: Nishil Rohit, "Strong Beak and the Crocodile Escape" (Newark, Del.)

First Grade:

1st place: Vanessa Lee, "Zero is a Hero" (Broomall, Pa.)

2nd place: Liam Hanson, "Joe and Gus" (Jermyn, Pa.)

3rd place: Rachal Beckish, "The Way of the Bee" (Springbrook Twp, Pa.)

Second Grade:

1st place: Patrick Schneider, "Mac and the Aliens' Super Adventure" (Forty Fort, Pa.)

2nd place: Addison Wagner, "The Mystery of Water" (Pottsville, Pa.)

3rd place: Maeve Hourihane, "How the Fairy Got Trapped" (South Abington Twp, Pa.)

Third Grade:

1st place: Grace Klein, "What Am I Good At?" (Duryea, Pa.)

2nd place: Brianna Quinn, "The Magical Flower Bush" (Forty Fort, Pa.)

3rd place: Thomas Graham, "Jeff and Bill Save the World" (Lewisburg, Pa.)