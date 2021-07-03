Lewisburg, Pa. - The Union County Library System, consisting of The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg; Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg; and West End Library in Laurelton, is hosting the following events in July 2021.

All programs listed are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

Please note that Herr Memorial Library and West End Library are closed Sat., July 3 and the Public Library for Union County is closed Monday, July 5 to observe Independence Day.

All Libraries

Climb Your Family Tree with Ancestry.com Virtual Program: Monday, July 19 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Discover your roots by learning how to use the Library's Ancestry.com website. All registrants must have a computer and internet connection to view this presentation as well as provide an email address to obtain the link to join the program the day of the presentation. Register online.

The Public Library for Union County

Adult Programs

Creative Writing Contest: July 1 - 23

Put your writing skills to the test this summer with the monthly short story writing competition! Each month find a new creative writing prompt at www.unioncountylibraries.org/writingcontest or pick one up at the library. Contest closes the third Friday of each month. Submit entries at the library or by email: contest@publibuc.org. Prize winners will be announced the following week.

Wire Wrapped Dragonflies Take-Home Craft: Tuesday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Did you know that in some cultures dragonflies are a symbol of good luck? Make your very own wired dragonfly with this month’s take-home craft. Stop in the library during business hours to pick up wire and directions. First come first serve while supplies last.

All Things Books Facebook Group: Ongoing

Join the Facebook group page where patrons can share what they are currently reading, make recommendations, chat about favorite authors, join in book discussions and more! Find the group at Facebook.com/groups/plucbooks

Trivia Night: Wednesday, July 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Brush up on all things TV, Streaming Shows and Pop Culture for a fun evening of Trivia! Register your team of 4 to 6 people on Eventbrite. Cost is $150/team and includes one glass of wine for each team member and snacks. (Soft drinks and water also available.)

Children's Programs

Preschool Storytime with Ms. Davena: Tuesday, July 6, 13, 20, & 27 – 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena for storytime. Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5.

Baby Storytime with Ms. Davena: Friday, July 2, 9, 16, & 30 – 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena for a storytime based on the "Mother Goose on the Loose" program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2.

Storytime at the Bridge Avenue Blueberry Farm (Allenwood): Thursday, July 8, 15, & 22 – 2 – 3 p.m.

Ms. Davena will read the classic book Blueberries for Sal. Afterwards, families are invited to pick blueberries at the farm at their own expense. Masks are optional and social distancing will be implemented. All ages welcome.

Kids in the Garden: Mondays – 10 – 11 a.m. Meets every Monday until August 2 (closed Monday, July 5)

Ms. Kim and Ms. Pat show children how to plant seeds and take care of a garden. Enjoy gardening games and activities. At the end of the summer, a kids’ garden party is held that features the vegetables that are harvested. Children can bring their own watering can if they like. Masks are optional and social distancing will be implemented. Register today by calling (570) 523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Ladybug House Setup with Live “Nest Cam” Wednesday, July 7 – 2:30 – 3 p.m.

Watch as Ms. Mary & Ms. Davena put ladybug eggs into their house. Check on them when you drop by the library and via live webcam: www.unioncountylibraries.org/ladybug

Do Animals Talk to You? Movie & Ice Cream: Thursday, July 8 – 7 – 9 p.m.

Join an open-air viewing of a family-friendly movie and enjoy an ice cream from Twist N’ Splits in celebration of National Ice Cream Month. Masks are optional and social distancing will be implemented. Bring your own chairs or blankets for seating. Registration is required. Register today by calling (570) 523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Owl Pellet Program: Wednesday, July 14 – 2 – 3 p.m.

Explore what owls eat through the dissection and examination of owl pellets. For ages 6-12. Register today by calling (570) 523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Freaky Animal Rebuild: Wednesday, July 21 – 2 – 3 p.m.

Using recycled materials, build and construct a creature, real or make believe. For ages 6-12. Register today by calling (570) 523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.

Lady Bug Release: Wednesday, July 28 – 2:30 – 3 p.m.

Join Ms. Davena & Ms. Mary as we release the Lady Bugs that have developed over the past few weeks. Masks are optional outside and social distancing will be implemented. For ages 6-12. Watch live via web cam: www.unioncountylibraries.org/ladybug.

Working Dogs: Thursday, July 29 – 6 – 7 p.m.

Meet real local "Working Dogs" and learn about what they do to help people in the community. Masks are optional outside and social distancing will be implemented. Register today by calling (570) 523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Herr Memorial Library

Book Sale: Saturday, July 17 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Treat your shelf to books and more at the Herr Book Nook. A special deal available this day only.

Monthly STEM Activity: During Library Hours

Creepy, Crazy, and Cuddly. STEM Activity for children and adults.

Book in a Jar: Month of July– During Library Hours

Patrons can attempt to guess the title and author of a shredded book in a jar and compete to win a gift certificate to a local restaurant.

Teen/Adult Programs

Novel Thoughts Book Club: Thursday, July 1 – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. (First Thursday of the month)

Join fellow book lovers and discuss a new book each month. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Tween/Teen Brunch: Tuesdays – Noon – 2 p.m. (Meets every Tuesday until August 3)

Join Ms. Daylin for a fun, relaxing afternoon while making crafts and playing games with old and new friends. Teen/Tweens need to provide their own lunch for each event. Masks required. Social distancing will be implemented. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Villain Silhouette Paintings – For Teens: Wednesday, July 7 – 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Make creative silhouette paintings of your favorite villains. Canvases will be available before the start of the program. Masks required. Social distancing will be implemented. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Teen Anime Night: Wednesday, July 14 – 3:30 p.m.

Relax and have fun with friends at the teen space while watching an anime movie. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Minecraft Mini Games: Wednesday, July 21 – 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Team up with teens to play mini games on an online Minecraft server. Teens will have the chance to problem solve and work together to win. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Christmas Crafting in July: Thursday, July 22 – 5 – 7 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of crafting holiday trees, ornaments and more! Come on in for a holly, jolly fun time! Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Teen Movie Night: Monday, July 26 – 3:30 p.m.

Relax and have fun with friends at the monthly movie night for teens. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Harry Potter Birthday Bash: Saturday, July 31 – 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Teens celebrate Harry Potter's birthday. Participate in sorting hat ceremony and team bonding exercises. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Special Stitches Knitting Group: Wednesdays – 10 – 11 a.m.

The Special Stitches Knitting Group welcomes all skill levels. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

STEM Take Home Bags for Adults: During Library Hours

Each month adults can pick up a new packet of coloring pages, word puzzles and more!

Teen Game Night: Mondays– 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Have fun playing games with old and new friends at the Teen Space's weekly Game Night.

Children's Programs

Outdoor Toddler/Preschool Discover: Thursdays, July 1, 7, 15, 22, & 29 - 10:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Nani at the outdoor storytime for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Animals that have crazy but cool survival features are featured. The program meets at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N 5th St, Mifflinburg. Register to attend by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

West End Library

Adult Programs

Basic Crochet: Saturday, July 10 – 10 a.m. - Noon (First Saturday of each month)

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. The library has a good supply of yarn available. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

Mahjong: Fridays, July 2, 16, & 30 – 1 – 3 p.m.

Mahjong is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

The Art of Cooking with Friends: Thursday, July 22 – 6 – 8 p.m.

The cooking group selects a recipe from a cookbook at the library, then prepares a dish to share. This month’s theme is "Guess What We're Making?” Choose to make something you have never made before and share the recipe. The group meets outdoors in the library’s gazebo (weather permitting). Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

Children's Programs

Circus Trapeze Animals Take-Home Craft: Monday, July 5 – Saturday, July 10 – During Library Hours

Children can make a fun trapeze animal to hang up. Pieces are all self-adhesive. No gluing required. Choice of elephant, lion, or bear. For ages 3-12. Available while supplies last.

The Wonderful World of Bats: Thursday, July 8 – 1 p.m.

Learn all about our friends the bats with Jerry Schneider! After the program children can create a bat t-shirt. Bring your own white t-shirt or purchase one for $4. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

Summer Crochet Camp: Saturday, July 10 – 10 a.m. - Noon

School-age children are invited to crochet camp. Bulky yarn and a large size crochet hook are provided for children to begin to make a scarf. Class size is limited. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

Online Puppet Show "Old MacDonald Had a Farm" Week of July 12-17

The West End Library Puppet Team presents "Old MacDonald Had a Farm."

Watch on YouTube.

Paper Garden Gnomes Take-Home Craft: Monday, July 12 – Saturday, July 17 - During Library Hours

Make your own paper Garden Gnomes! Children will need glue, tape, or staples to assemble the gnomes. Younger children will need help. For ages 3-12. Available while supplies last.

Zoo Animal Bead Necklace Take-Home Craft: Monday, July 19 – Saturday, July 24 - During Library Hours

Children can make a zoo animal necklace. Choice of tiger, elephant, zebra, or monkey. Stringing beads helps in the development of fine motor skills. For ages 5-12. Available while supplies last.

Trick Dog Class: Saturday, July 24 – 11 a.m. – Noon

Kids may bring their dogs to learn how to teach their dogs new tricks. Adult should accompany children under 15. Masks are optional outdoors and social distancing will be implemented. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

Reading with Maverick: Saturday, July 31 – 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Children are welcome to read to the library's certified therapy dog, Maverick. One child is allowed at a time. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at (570) 922-4773.

Friendly Fox Take-Home Craft: Monday, July 26 – Saturday, July 31 – During Library Hours

Make your own Friendly Fox. Pick up supplies and directions at the library. For ages 3-12. Available while supplies last.



