Soon, all students in grades 3-12 in Lycoming and Clinton counties will have full access to a "Personal Finance Lab" free of charge. The program is sponsored by Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy, Brighter Financial Futures, and Woodlands Bank.

The "Personal Finance Lab" is a world-class, web-based stock simulation platform and curriculum includes the Personal Budgeting Game, Online Learning with certifications in Personal Finance and Investing 101, plus the Stock Market Challenge. This cutting-edge, real-time stock market game is derived from Stock-Trak's University Platform, which is used in over 80% of the top business schools in the United States.

The Lab includes 2 ten-week stock games to 4 quarter semester and 2 full semester programs with competitions. The 4 quarter semester programs are held in early fall, late fall, early spring and late spring.

Students can learn by using the curriculum, courses, trading and the budget simulation. The platform provides lessons, assignments and grading for seamless teacher management, as well as the superior gamification of the Stock Market Challenge and the Personal Budgeting Program.

The competitions are held in the classroom, both county-wide and state-wide. The next big Stock Market Challenge and Personal Budgeting Competition begins on February 14, and area schools can sign up at www.penncfl.org.

Woodlands Bank is a local community bank with headquarters in Williamsport, Pa. Woodlands Bank offers consumer and commercial banking and trust services in both Lycoming and Clinton Counties.

Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy (PennCFL) is a 501(c)3 organization approved by Pennsylvania's Department of Community & Economic Development as an Educational Improvement Organization. PennCFL sponsors financial competitions and entrepreneurial programs resulting in over 20,000 student registrations in Pennsylvania. Training and support are provided to hundreds of teachers.

The organization's mission is to provide K-12 students with economics, personal finance and entrepreneurship skills that elevate their standard of living, quality of life and professional success. We showcase exceptional talent from business, education and government.

The entrepreneurship program, Dream-Learn-Pitch, allows students to learn through online curriculum, at hybrid Dream, Learn and Pitch conferences or independently with their teachers. Students can upload their Elevator Pitch to win prizes up to $10,000 and additionally, up to $40,000 in college scholarships. See www.dreamlearnpitch.org for details.



