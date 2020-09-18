Harrisburg, Pa. – A recent letter to state school districts from the Pennsylvania Department of Education informed schools that they can now choose to "voluntarily enforce" size limits to gatherings. The letter comes after a recent court ruling that declared some of the Wolf administration's COVID-19 related policies were unconstitutional.

The court ruling by U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV, ruled the pandemic policies of Governor Wolf and his administration violated the constitutional rights of citizens was announced on Monday.

The letter to school districts was sent by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and mentions that the Wolf administration has issued a stay of the court's order and plans to appeal the decision.

The PDE's full letter is below:

“You are likely aware that on Monday a federal court in the Western District of Pennsylvania issued a decision striking down some of the commonwealth’s COVID-related orders. The ruling is limited to the business closure order and the stay at home orders issued in March, which were later suspended, as well as the 25-person indoor and 250-person outdoor gathering limitations.

“The actions taken by the Wolf Administration were mirrored by governors across the country and saved and continue to save lives. As such, the Wolf Administration has applied for a stay of the order and will appeal this decision. Nevertheless, we understand that you may be wondering how this development might impact your operations in the intervening time until the litigation comes to a resolution.

“The ruling was not a blanket end to the mitigation orders put in place to protect residents of the commonwealth from the deadly COVID-19 virus and we must all stay the course to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities. Indeed, all other orders of the governor and Secretary of Health remain in effect, including the order on face coverings.

“School entities remain responsible for enforcing the face covering order and requiring social distancing at school and at all school events, including school sporting events. The administration encourages schools to voluntarily enforce the 25- person indoor and 250-person outdoor gathering limitation while all of us wait for the court to rule on the stay request.

“We trust that school leaders understand the critical importance of maintaining the health and safety of our school communities, and further trust that they will continue to maintain strong social distancing and face covering policies necessary to contain and mitigate this virus.”

While gathering limits may still be in place at some schools, it will now be up to the school itself to decide if and how the limits will be enforced.