Four of the Loyalsock Township School District Odyssey of the Mind teams have moved onto the state finals at Lock Haven University.

This year’s teams from LTSD that advanced to the finals are from Schick Elementary and Loyalsock High School.

Related Reading: 4 Williamsport Odyssey of the Mind teams advance to state finals on April 2

There’re three teams moving on with first place finishes:

Schick Elementary: First Place, Division I, “Escape VroOm”, coached by Qasim Mahmood and Laura Sands. Team members: Ismaeel Bin-Qasim Ibraheem Bin-Qasim, Aiden Flynn, Jude McHenry, Jane Sands and Serenity Springman.

Schick Elementary: First Place, division I, “Kate Warne: The Musical Production”, coached by PJ Roma. Team members: Chloe Lewis, Scarlett Roma, Rani Shanaya, Violet Trapkus, Beatrix Way and Sloane Mazzullo.

Loyalsock High School: First Place, Division III, “Escape VroOm”, coached by Sarina Skellenger and Mukti Patel. Team members: Ezra Black Julia Ellis, Dakota Fluck, Preston Heiser, Maria Pardoe, Aadi Patel, Fin Stetts.

One team also moved on to the finals with a second-place finish:

Schick Elementary: Second Place, Division I, “Life is a Circus!”, coached by Chwan Gehr, Aneela Safder and KAmna Kanesh. Team members: Manahil Fatima, Camille Gehr, Ritika Lohano, Shree Patel, Liam Raifsnider, Holly Raifsnider and Muhammad Haziq.

To get to the finals Loyalsock schools had to compete with schools across Lycoming, Tioga, Sullivan, Columbia, Union Montour, Snyder, and Northumberland counties.

The finals will take place on April 2.



