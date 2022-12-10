Williamsport, Pa. — The Uptown Music Collective, Williamsport's premier nonprofit school of music, will open enrollment for its winter semester on Dec. 12. Students may enroll in in-person or virtual private lessons on guitar, vocals, bass, keyboards, and drums.

The enrollment period will end on Dec. 17. The school primarily teaches students ages eight to eighteen, but there is also an Adult Music Program. Students who enroll in private lessons will also have access to classes and workshops at no additional charge.

The winter semester begins on Jan. 9, 2023, and will run for 15 weeks.

Even though the Collective is known for highly talented student performers, there is no previous experience needed to enroll and take lessons. There are currently openings for students of all levels who are looking for private instruction. The school also offers financial assistance upon request and scholarship opportunities each year.

“The Collective is always enrolling for private lessons,” explained Jared Mondell, UMC assistant executive director. “Our enrollment weeks are the best time to get involved, but our doors are always open to those who want to connect with music.”

The Uptown Music Collective is known for its positive peer group, inspiring teachers, and a diverse multitude of performance opportunities.

“I’ve loved music ever since I was little, but never had the opportunity to get involved with it,” said Leah Batman, UMC senior student. “That was until I heard about the Collective at the age of 8 and my world turned upside-down. Over the years, my love of music has grown from a hobby into a passion, and it is now what I want to do for the rest of my life. That is all thanks to the Collective. It has given me opportunities most kids my age could never dream of, and it has taught me so much about music and life. It broke me out of my shell at a very young age and has since shaped me into the person I am today. Over the past nine years, the Collective has been a lot of work, but, if you ask me, I’d say it’s definitely worth it!”

The winter semester coincides with the Collective's popular performance program at the Community Arts Center. Upcoming shows include "Friends in Low Places: The Music of Garth Brooks & The Women of '90s Country" on Jan. 28; "Free Bird: A Tribute to Southern Rock" on March 10 and 11, and "The Show Must Go On: The Music of Queen" on April 28 and 29. Tickets for all of these show are on sale now.

In addition to teaching about music, the Collective helps to teach students about self-discipline and personal responsibility through healthy habits like regular practice. Students consistently perform at high levels musically, in school, and within their communities.

For more information about getting enrolled at the Collective, call (570) 329-0888, email Brendan Mondell at brendan@uptownmusic.org, or visit the Collective at www.uptownmusic.org.

