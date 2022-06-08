Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Area School Board has announced the new boundaries determining which primary school students will attend within the district after the closure of Stevens Primary School.

The district launched a portal to make it easier for parents to determine which school their student will attend.

The shift in boundaries will not greatly impact the number of students within the remaining primary schools. Enrollments will be raised for the elementary schools, with Cochran set to house 500 students, Hepburn to house 414 students, and Jackson to house 530 students. Hepburn is the only school where class sizes will increase, but this is bringing them in line with attendance in the other schools.

In total, the district is expected to increase by upwards of 200 students across its primary schools.

95 percent of students will be placed in schools within the zones they live in. Some students that live within "flex zones"—the areas in which students can be sent to schools outside their zone—will go to different schools if class sizes were to increase.

The board also voted to approve the final budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

The total budget for the next year is $106,539,897, with taxes staying the same as from the previous year, 17.42 mills.

Wanda Erb, district business administrator, said that while no taxes were raised this year, the decision would make next year unsustainable. If the district were not to raise taxes for two or three years, she said, then the unassigned general fund balance would decrease by 50 percent within five years.

The expected fund balance for the end of this year is $6,802,565, with an intended drop to $5,162,439 by the end of June 2023.

Erb also said that the large budget increase from the previous year's budget of $96,353,427 is due to the requirement to put both CARES and ESSER funds in the budget.

