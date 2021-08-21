Williamsport, Pa. - At a recent school board meeting, district officials were clear that students do not have to wear masks, but if they are exposed to another person who tests positive to COVID-19, they must quarantine.

They said masking was a parental choice as part of the districts health and safety plan.

CDC recommendations say that if a student is masked in the classroom, and if they happen to sit next to a student who tests positive for the virus, they will not have to quarantine.

Parents and students would have two choices: quarantine for 10 days and return to school on the eleventh day; or be tested on the on the fifth day of quarantine and return on day eight if the test is negative.

The district said this mostly is applicable to students in lower grades who are not able to be vaccinated.

They also said while virus transmission rates are moderate, a further spike in infections might mean the district would have to look at further mitigation efforts.

District Superintendent Timothy Bowers mentioned that while masking would be a personal decision, he did recommend students remain masked. He also said the district would be following any mandates which came down from the governor's office or the Pa. Department of Health.

Board member Adam Welteroth spoke up during the meeting. Bringing up his military status, Welteroth mentioned his own obligation to follow any potential mandates and the difficulty he would have not enforcing them.

District solicitor Fred Holland also cautioned the board to be careful about specifically not following mandates regardless of funding. Holland warned the board that could be a slippery slope.