Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Area School District has hired 48 teaching staff for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

New faculty members include:

Amanda Bair, counselor, Curtin Intermediate

Hannah Bitler, second-grade teacher, Jackson Primary

Christina Bowers, sixth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate

Bethanny Boyce, special education teacher, WAMS

Rachel Brady, math teacher, WAMS

Kelsie Buckwalter, third-grade teacher, Cochran Primary

Sara Caputo, special education teacher, WAHS

Laurel Denham, art teacher, Curtin Intermediate

William Doebler, fifth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate

Jessica Eckman, biology teacher, WAHS

Olivia Erb, counselor, WAMS

Kristen Fortin, long-term substitute teacher, intermediate schools

Madelyn Fritsch, kindergarten teacher, Cochran Primary

Jordyn Gehr, long-term substitute teacher, WAHS

Brent Gordner; business, computer and information technology teacher; WAHS

Christopher Gorman, music (orchestra) teacher, Lycoming Valley

Caylin Hartley, fifth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate

Jessica Hockenberry, fifth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate

Brice Hoffman, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate

Eric Holz, long-term substitute teacher, WAMS

Ashley Jandrisavitz, health occupations teacher, WAHS

Delaney Jean, third-grade teacher, Cochran Primary

Lindsey Johnson, speech and language support, Hepburn-Lycoming Primary and Lycoming Valley Intermediate

Mikaela Keister, special education teacher, Curtin Intermediate

Shelby Kurtz, special education teacher, WAMS

Cole Lesher, fourth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate

Skylar Maurer, third-grade teacher, Hepburn Lycoming Primary

Marcy McCarthy, fourth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate

Elisabeth Montaruli, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate

Sydney Moyer, computer and information technology teacher, WAHS

Megan Murray, long-term substitute teacher, WAHS

Alexis Parker, special education teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate

Alexander Peluso, long-term substitute teacher, WAHS

Dillon Perchinski, welding teacher, WAHS

Rachel Riley, special education teacher, Hepburn-Lycoming

Amber Roatche, seventh-grade English teacher, WAMS

Danae Roles, long-term substitute teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate

Loriann Rose, fifth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate

Candice Sampson, first-grade teacher, Cochran Primary

Jason Sandonato, music teacher (choral), Lycoming Valley Intermediate

Sherri Schirmer, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate

Kyle Schlecht, special education teacher, WAHS

Beckham Sibiski, long-term substitute teacher, WAHS

Alayne Smith, seventh-grade English teacher, WAMS

Christi Smith, music teacher (band), Lycoming Valley Intermediate

Chloe Waldman, kindergarten teacher, Hepburn-Lycoming Primary

Scott Williams, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate

Hope Woolway, long-term substitute teacher, primary schools

The following five individuals are new members of the district’s administrative team:

Alicia Differ, K-12 principal, district-wide

Ryan Carper, assistant principal, Lycoming Valley Intermediate

Courtney Hamm, director of educational data analysis, district-wide

James Poleto, assistant principal, Jackson Primary

Michael Shaeffer, assistant supervisor of maintenance and facilities, district-wide

The following members of the district’s faculty and administration will take on new positions this school year:

Erin Brouse, who served as the assistant principal at Jackson Primary, will now be the head principal of Jackson Primary School.

Denise Clark, who served as the distance learning coordinator at WAHS, will now be the assistant principal at Hepburn-Lycoming Primary.

Caitlin Costa, who served as a seventh-grade English teacher at WAMS, will now be the early childhood education teacher at WAHS.

Jim Ellis, who served as principal of Stevens Primary, will now be head principal of Cochran Primary.

Kirk Felix, who served as head principal of Cochran Primary, will be the head principal of WAMS.

Don Fisher, who served as a band teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a band teacher at WAMS.

Tristin Forney, who served as dean of students at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, who now be the 11th-grade principal at WAHS.

Kevin Harris, who served as a chemistry teacher at WAHS, will now be the distance learning coordinator at WAHS.

Derreck Lanzer, who served as a fifth-grade teacher at Curtin Intermediate, will now be a sixth-grade teacher at Curtin Intermediate.

Meghan Maulen, who served as a speech and language therapist at Stevens Primary, will now serve in the same capacity at Cochran Primary.

Theresa Montgomery, who served as head principal at Jackson Primary, will now be the district’s K-6 curriculum supervisor.

Greg Kinley, who served as a third-grade teacher at Stevens Primary, will now be a sixth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate.

Nick Kelley, who served as a fifth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a Title 1 instructional coach Lycoming Valley Intermediate.

Michelle McClain, who served as a kindergarten teacher at Cochran Primary, will now be a Title 1 reading specialist/instructional coach at Cochran Primary.

Dr. Brandon Pardoe, who served as head principal of WAHS, will now be the district’s director of student services.

Dr. Richard Poole, who served as director of student services, will now be the assistant superintendent.

Dr. Justin Ross, who served as head principal at WAMS, will now be the associate principal at WAHS.

Colleen Samar, who served as a Title 1 reading specialist and instructional coach at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now transfer to Hepburn-Lycoming Primary.

Bailey Snyder, who served as a fourth-grade teacher at Curtin Intermediate, will now be a Title 1 literacy and math instructional coach at Curtin Intermediate.

Daniel Woleslagle, who served as a sixth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be the district’s instructional technology specialist.

Jennifer Wright, who served as a music teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a music (choral) teacher at WAMS.

Lauren Zehner, who served as a special education teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a Title 1 instructional coach at Lycoming Valley Intermediate.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.