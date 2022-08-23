Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Area School District has hired 48 teaching staff for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
New faculty members include:
- Amanda Bair, counselor, Curtin Intermediate
- Hannah Bitler, second-grade teacher, Jackson Primary
- Christina Bowers, sixth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate
- Bethanny Boyce, special education teacher, WAMS
- Rachel Brady, math teacher, WAMS
- Kelsie Buckwalter, third-grade teacher, Cochran Primary
- Sara Caputo, special education teacher, WAHS
- Laurel Denham, art teacher, Curtin Intermediate
- William Doebler, fifth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate
- Jessica Eckman, biology teacher, WAHS
- Olivia Erb, counselor, WAMS
- Kristen Fortin, long-term substitute teacher, intermediate schools
- Madelyn Fritsch, kindergarten teacher, Cochran Primary
- Jordyn Gehr, long-term substitute teacher, WAHS
- Brent Gordner; business, computer and information technology teacher; WAHS
- Christopher Gorman, music (orchestra) teacher, Lycoming Valley
- Caylin Hartley, fifth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate
- Jessica Hockenberry, fifth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate
- Brice Hoffman, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate
- Eric Holz, long-term substitute teacher, WAMS
- Ashley Jandrisavitz, health occupations teacher, WAHS
- Delaney Jean, third-grade teacher, Cochran Primary
- Lindsey Johnson, speech and language support, Hepburn-Lycoming Primary and Lycoming Valley Intermediate
- Mikaela Keister, special education teacher, Curtin Intermediate
- Shelby Kurtz, special education teacher, WAMS
- Cole Lesher, fourth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate
- Skylar Maurer, third-grade teacher, Hepburn Lycoming Primary
- Marcy McCarthy, fourth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate
- Elisabeth Montaruli, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate
- Sydney Moyer, computer and information technology teacher, WAHS
- Megan Murray, long-term substitute teacher, WAHS
- Alexis Parker, special education teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate
- Alexander Peluso, long-term substitute teacher, WAHS
- Dillon Perchinski, welding teacher, WAHS
- Rachel Riley, special education teacher, Hepburn-Lycoming
- Amber Roatche, seventh-grade English teacher, WAMS
- Danae Roles, long-term substitute teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate
- Loriann Rose, fifth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate
- Candice Sampson, first-grade teacher, Cochran Primary
- Jason Sandonato, music teacher (choral), Lycoming Valley Intermediate
- Sherri Schirmer, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate
- Kyle Schlecht, special education teacher, WAHS
- Beckham Sibiski, long-term substitute teacher, WAHS
- Alayne Smith, seventh-grade English teacher, WAMS
- Christi Smith, music teacher (band), Lycoming Valley Intermediate
- Chloe Waldman, kindergarten teacher, Hepburn-Lycoming Primary
- Scott Williams, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate
- Hope Woolway, long-term substitute teacher, primary schools
The following five individuals are new members of the district’s administrative team:
- Alicia Differ, K-12 principal, district-wide
- Ryan Carper, assistant principal, Lycoming Valley Intermediate
- Courtney Hamm, director of educational data analysis, district-wide
- James Poleto, assistant principal, Jackson Primary
- Michael Shaeffer, assistant supervisor of maintenance and facilities, district-wide
The following members of the district’s faculty and administration will take on new positions this school year:
- Erin Brouse, who served as the assistant principal at Jackson Primary, will now be the head principal of Jackson Primary School.
- Denise Clark, who served as the distance learning coordinator at WAHS, will now be the assistant principal at Hepburn-Lycoming Primary.
- Caitlin Costa, who served as a seventh-grade English teacher at WAMS, will now be the early childhood education teacher at WAHS.
- Jim Ellis, who served as principal of Stevens Primary, will now be head principal of Cochran Primary.
- Kirk Felix, who served as head principal of Cochran Primary, will be the head principal of WAMS.
- Don Fisher, who served as a band teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a band teacher at WAMS.
- Tristin Forney, who served as dean of students at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, who now be the 11th-grade principal at WAHS.
- Kevin Harris, who served as a chemistry teacher at WAHS, will now be the distance learning coordinator at WAHS.
- Derreck Lanzer, who served as a fifth-grade teacher at Curtin Intermediate, will now be a sixth-grade teacher at Curtin Intermediate.
- Meghan Maulen, who served as a speech and language therapist at Stevens Primary, will now serve in the same capacity at Cochran Primary.
- Theresa Montgomery, who served as head principal at Jackson Primary, will now be the district’s K-6 curriculum supervisor.
- Greg Kinley, who served as a third-grade teacher at Stevens Primary, will now be a sixth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate.
- Nick Kelley, who served as a fifth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a Title 1 instructional coach Lycoming Valley Intermediate.
- Michelle McClain, who served as a kindergarten teacher at Cochran Primary, will now be a Title 1 reading specialist/instructional coach at Cochran Primary.
- Dr. Brandon Pardoe, who served as head principal of WAHS, will now be the district’s director of student services.
- Dr. Richard Poole, who served as director of student services, will now be the assistant superintendent.
- Dr. Justin Ross, who served as head principal at WAMS, will now be the associate principal at WAHS.
- Colleen Samar, who served as a Title 1 reading specialist and instructional coach at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now transfer to Hepburn-Lycoming Primary.
- Bailey Snyder, who served as a fourth-grade teacher at Curtin Intermediate, will now be a Title 1 literacy and math instructional coach at Curtin Intermediate.
- Daniel Woleslagle, who served as a sixth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be the district’s instructional technology specialist.
- Jennifer Wright, who served as a music teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a music (choral) teacher at WAMS.
- Lauren Zehner, who served as a special education teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a Title 1 instructional coach at Lycoming Valley Intermediate.