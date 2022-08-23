WASD Staff.jpg

The 48 teachers starting at WASD for the 2022-23 school year. 

 Williamsport Area School District

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Area School District has hired 48 teaching staff for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. 

New faculty members include:

  • Amanda Bair, counselor, Curtin Intermediate
  • Hannah Bitler, second-grade teacher, Jackson Primary
  • Christina Bowers, sixth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate
  • Bethanny Boyce, special education teacher, WAMS
  • Rachel Brady, math teacher, WAMS
  • Kelsie Buckwalter, third-grade teacher, Cochran Primary
  • Sara Caputo, special education teacher, WAHS
  • Laurel Denham, art teacher, Curtin Intermediate
  • William Doebler, fifth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate
  • Jessica Eckman, biology teacher, WAHS
  • Olivia Erb, counselor, WAMS
  • Kristen Fortin, long-term substitute teacher, intermediate schools
  • Madelyn Fritsch, kindergarten teacher, Cochran Primary
  • Jordyn Gehr, long-term substitute teacher, WAHS
  • Brent Gordner; business, computer and information technology teacher; WAHS
  • Christopher Gorman, music (orchestra) teacher, Lycoming Valley
  • Caylin Hartley, fifth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate
  • Jessica Hockenberry, fifth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate
  • Brice Hoffman, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate
  • Eric Holz, long-term substitute teacher, WAMS
  • Ashley Jandrisavitz, health occupations teacher, WAHS
  • Delaney Jean, third-grade teacher, Cochran Primary
  • Lindsey Johnson, speech and language support, Hepburn-Lycoming Primary and Lycoming Valley Intermediate
  • Mikaela Keister, special education teacher, Curtin Intermediate
  • Shelby Kurtz, special education teacher, WAMS
  • Cole Lesher, fourth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate
  • Skylar Maurer, third-grade teacher, Hepburn Lycoming Primary
  • Marcy McCarthy, fourth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate
  • Elisabeth Montaruli, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate
  • Sydney Moyer, computer and information technology teacher, WAHS
  • Megan Murray, long-term substitute teacher, WAHS
  • Alexis Parker, special education teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate
  • Alexander Peluso, long-term substitute teacher, WAHS
  • Dillon Perchinski, welding teacher, WAHS
  • Rachel Riley, special education teacher, Hepburn-Lycoming
  • Amber Roatche, seventh-grade English teacher, WAMS
  • Danae Roles, long-term substitute teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate
  • Loriann Rose, fifth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate
  • Candice Sampson, first-grade teacher, Cochran Primary
  • Jason Sandonato, music teacher (choral), Lycoming Valley Intermediate
  • Sherri Schirmer, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate
  • Kyle Schlecht, special education teacher, WAHS
  • Beckham Sibiski, long-term substitute teacher, WAHS
  • Alayne Smith, seventh-grade English teacher, WAMS
  • Christi Smith, music teacher (band), Lycoming Valley Intermediate
  • Chloe Waldman, kindergarten teacher, Hepburn-Lycoming Primary
  • Scott Williams, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin Intermediate
  • Hope Woolway, long-term substitute teacher, primary schools

The following five individuals are new members of the district’s administrative team:

  • Alicia Differ, K-12 principal, district-wide
  • Ryan Carper, assistant principal, Lycoming Valley Intermediate
  • Courtney Hamm, director of educational data analysis, district-wide
  • James Poleto, assistant principal, Jackson Primary
  • Michael Shaeffer, assistant supervisor of maintenance and facilities, district-wide

The following members of the district’s faculty and administration will take on new positions this school year:

  • Erin Brouse, who served as the assistant principal at Jackson Primary, will now be the head principal of Jackson Primary School.
  • Denise Clark, who served as the distance learning coordinator at WAHS, will now be the assistant principal at Hepburn-Lycoming Primary.
  • Caitlin Costa, who served as a seventh-grade English teacher at WAMS, will now be the early childhood education teacher at WAHS.
  • Jim Ellis, who served as principal of Stevens Primary, will now be head principal of Cochran Primary.
  • Kirk Felix, who served as head principal of Cochran Primary, will be the head principal of WAMS.
  • Don Fisher, who served as a band teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a band teacher at WAMS.
  • Tristin Forney, who served as dean of students at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, who now be the 11th-grade principal at WAHS.
  • Kevin Harris, who served as a chemistry teacher at WAHS, will now be the distance learning coordinator at WAHS.
  • Derreck Lanzer, who served as a fifth-grade teacher at Curtin Intermediate, will now be a sixth-grade teacher at Curtin Intermediate.
  • Meghan Maulen, who served as a speech and language therapist at Stevens Primary, will now serve in the same capacity at Cochran Primary.
  • Theresa Montgomery, who served as head principal at Jackson Primary, will now be the district’s K-6 curriculum supervisor.
  • Greg Kinley, who served as a third-grade teacher at Stevens Primary, will now be a sixth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate.
  • Nick Kelley, who served as a fifth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a Title 1 instructional coach Lycoming Valley Intermediate.
  • Michelle McClain, who served as a kindergarten teacher at Cochran Primary, will now be a Title 1 reading specialist/instructional coach at Cochran Primary.
  • Dr. Brandon Pardoe, who served as head principal of WAHS, will now be the district’s director of student services.
  • Dr. Richard Poole, who served as director of student services, will now be the assistant superintendent.
  • Dr. Justin Ross, who served as head principal at WAMS, will now be the associate principal at WAHS.
  • Colleen Samar, who served as a Title 1 reading specialist and instructional coach at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now transfer to Hepburn-Lycoming Primary.
  • Bailey Snyder, who served as a fourth-grade teacher at Curtin Intermediate, will now be a Title 1 literacy and math instructional coach at Curtin Intermediate.
  • Daniel Woleslagle, who served as a sixth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be the district’s instructional technology specialist.
  • Jennifer Wright, who served as a music teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a music (choral) teacher at WAMS.
  • Lauren Zehner, who served as a special education teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a Title 1 instructional coach at Lycoming Valley Intermediate.

