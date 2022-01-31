Williamsport, Pa. — Thanks to recent grant awards, Williamsport Area School District (WASD) is investing in suicide prevention, autism support, and 3-D technology.

The Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation (WASDEF) recently awarded a total of $4,708 in grant funds to support the three program developments across the district.

Of the total, $2,200 was granted to district social workers Megan Hunter and Heather Way to support the purchase of Find Your Anchor suicide prevention kids. Funding will be used to buy 100 customized “little blue boxes” filled with resources and information for struggling students from the grassroots organization.

$1,500 went to special education teacher Caitlin McClain at Jackson Primary School in order to fund the purchase of new sensory items for the building’s autistic support room.

The remaining $1,008 went to Williamsport Area High School social studies teacher Matthew DeWire. The award will fund the purchase of a 3D printer for hands-on learning opportunities for juniors and seniors in his global studies classes.

So far this school year, WASDEF has directly supported 13 projects, programs and initiatives totaling $119,326.

In addition, WASDEF also recently facilitated the receipt of more than $37,000 in grant funding to support three other programs via the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania through Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) donations:

$13,538 was approved to help support this year’s return of the district’s #MillionairesRead summer reading program.

$12,200 was approved to support the purchase of new projection and sound systems for the Blackbox Theatre at WAHS for Marie Fox’s Drama classes.

$12,105 was approved to support enhancements to music teachers Meghan Louder and Sam Robinson’s Hip-Hop, Rap and Rock course at WAHS. The grant will allow the course to transition from a standard study of the genres to a more hands-on music production lab model.

EITC dollars used to support the three grants above were from C&N, First National Bank of PA, M&T Bank and Woodlands Bank.

WASDEF is a recognized nonprofit affiliate of the Williamsport Area School District. The education foundation facilitates charitable giving and permanent legacies based on individual areas of interest in educational innovation, the arts, athletics and scholarships. For more information, visit www.wasdeducationfoundation.org.