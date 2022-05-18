Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Area School Board voted to close Thaddeus Stevens Primary School in a meeting on May 17. The 96-year-old school will close its doors June 30.

The plan is to redistribute students among the three remaining primary schools in the district.

School Superintendent Timothy Bowers said a lot of work has already been done in that regard, and parents should know where their students are going before the end of the school year.

“All that work is preliminary because we didn’t want to jump ahead of this decision,” Bowers said, “Really now it’s just fine tuning it.”

Bowers said that those plans are going along “smoothly,” and he expects that to continue to be the case.

“It’s a very difficult decision when we have to decide whether to decide to close or not close a building,” Board President Lori Baer said, “I think that’s probably one of the hardest things as a board member that we do.”

Baer said she recognized the impact that closing the school has on staff, students, and the community.

As for what happens with the building, Bowers said that the conversations have mostly been about selling the building, and that’s the most likely outcome.

“[We’re] doing the best we can to make sure it stays as a vibrant part of our community,” Bowers said.

The school required $20 million in renovations to be usable. These include replacing windows, floors, food service, and gymnasium equipment. The school also needs work done to the HVAC system, fire alarms, roofing, doors, and lighting.

The board voted unanimously nine to zero to close the school.

