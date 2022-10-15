Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Area School District gave the public a look inside their halls Thursday evening to promote their in-house Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program and other campus facilities.

Williamsport's CTE program is expansive, offering 14 different programs from which students can choose, all of which are located on the high school campus. This is unlike a number of other school districts where students are bussed off campus for similar programs.

[Scroll to bottom for full photo gallery]

Williamsport's CTE Director Mathew Fisher said that a CTE program is like a traditional vo-tech program and that "those phrases are still sometimes used interchangeably."

"We want to make sure students are career ready," 12th Grade Principal Justin Rose said. "We're really working hard to prepare students for the next phase of their life."

The other high school principals (Kristin Takach, 10th grade; Alicia Differ, 11th grade; and Tristin Forney, 9th grade) all said that the CTE program at Williamsport Area High School is unique because all of the facilities are in-house.

"I would've had to leave my district," Takach said, had she participated in a technical program during her high school years. "I didn't want to leave my friends. I didn't want to leave the school that I was a part of."

Fisher said that enrollment in the program is strong, and that of the 1,500 students who attend WAHS, 700 are enrolled in the CTE program.

Students enrolled in the CTE program also have the opportunity to earn college credits through Penn College with their studies should they choose to opt for further education. Seventy percent of them do.

Students can earn up to 15 credits through the CTE program, and there's no cost associated with the credits.

Ross said that these credits are easily transferable within the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, but it can get trickier with schools outside of that.

Through CTE, students have the opportunity to learn skills in the culinary arts, biotechnology, welding, robotics, machining, construction, automotive repair, emergency services, early childhood education, and more.

On-campus facilities for CTE students include a full kitchen for culinary students a full automotive garage, a machining and metal shop, and a robotics lab.

Other facilities include a full black box theater and television studio, an Olympic-size swimming pool, and a dining area featuring two cafeterias.

