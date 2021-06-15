Williamsport, Pa - The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) recently honored Williamsport Area High School teacher Kent Weaver with its 2021 Citation of Excellence for District 8.

The citation, which is awarded to “PMEA members who have made lasting contributions in their area of teaching,” was presented to Weaver by Head Principal Dr. Brandon Pardoe during a surprise break in the high school’s annual “Poptastik!” concert on June 2.

“I am indeed honored to receive the PMEA Citation of Excellence Award,” Weaver said. “I must acknowledge and share this honor with my music colleagues of the Williamsport Area School District, who, without their mastery in teaching music and their professionalism, make this honor possible.”

Weaver, who retired on June 10 after 31 years at WAHS, is the only K-12 teacher in the state to have been awarded the citation twice since 2000.

He last received the award in 2010.

“Kent Weaver has dedicated himself to the craft of creating momentous musical moments for his students and the greater Williamsport community to savor, has been dedicated to developing strong musicians prepared to enter the field of music if they so desired, and has been dedicated to developing great people who go on to give back to society in so many ways,” Pardoe said.

Weaver joined the WAHS teaching team as a music instructor in 1990. Since then, he’s helped 69 students qualify for All-State Choir; led choirs to eight state and national conferences (1992, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2013); produced and directed 21 musicals; took choirs to perform at The White House 16 times under four presidents; and has taken choirs to perform at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence.

“Not only does Kent create great musicians, he creates great people,” Pardoe said. “His encouragement, talent, support, humor, kindness and love that he has for the students that he has had throughout his long career in music education will always be top of mind for WAHS choral alumni. A beacon of the Williamsport community, Mr. Weaver’s legacy will continue to inspire others to be better musicians, leaders and global citizens.”