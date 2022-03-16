Williamsport, Pa. -- Seven local students have been chosen to perform at the state level in musical ensemble. Elected to the 2022 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association's (PMEA) All-State Ensembles following a competitive audition process, the seven Williamsport Area High School students will represent their school in the upcoming state competition.

Selected students and their positions include:

Chase Bower, Tenor 1, All-State Choir

Olivia Ciabattari, Alto 1, All-State Choir

Lydia Hall, Soprano 1, All-State Choir

Michael Harry, Tenor 2, All-State Choir

Benjamin Manetta, Oboe, All-State Wind Ensemble

Sam Radulski, String-Bass, All-State Orchestra

Sydney Smith, Alto 1, All-State Choir

Auditions took place in January and February for each division.

Each year, thousands of high school musicians across the state audition in their geographic area, and each individual student performs before a panel of judges. Student musicians who rank the highest advance to compete against student musicians from other parts of PMEA Regions. The highest-ranking student musicians at the PMEA Region level qualify to perform in one of six Pennsylvania All-State music ensembles.

“We commend the student musicians that are part of the 2022 PMEA All-State Festival,” commented PMEA President and retired music educator Phil Stattel. “We know the past two years have been challenging for all students and for these students to work through the challenges to perform at the highest level is to be celebrated.”

“We appreciate the opportunity that PMEA provides our students to showcase their passion for music by competing at the highest level in Pennsylvania,” said WAHS Head Principal Dr. Brandon Pardoe. “Our music program is established and continues to shine due to the commitment of our students, faculty and school district.”

The group of WAHS winners will play alongside their fellow high school musicians from across the Commonwealth during this year’s All-State Conference and Festival, held April 6-9 at Kalahari Resort and Conference Center in the Poconos. The convention is directed by nationally recognized who guide rehearsals for two days leading up to a performance from the students.



