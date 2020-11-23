Williamsport, Pa. – Michael Fisher, a Williamsport Area High School senior, will compete virtually as a division finalist in the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Eastern Division Senior String Performance. Fisher secured his spot in the competition after his recent victory in the Pennsylvania State Senior String Competition.

The son of Don and Kristin Fisher, Michael has been studying the violin for 14 years. He is a member of the WAHS orchestra, choir, the Williamsport String Quartet, and Strolling Strings. He sat as concertmaster for the 2018 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 8, Central Region, and All-State orchestras. He was also selected to participate in the 2019 National Association for Music Education All-National Honors Orchestra.

“Being the Pennsylvania representative in this competition is a true honor,” Fisher said. “I have worked so hard for so long — it’s just so nice to see it pay off. I am simply thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the real musical world.”

Division-level winners will advance to compete virtually in the National Finals. Finalists from the division round will be announced in mid-January.

In addition to the music education he receives at WAHS, Fisher also trains under Professor James Lyon of Penn State University. He has performed with the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra and at St. Boniface Catholic church.

Over the years, the young musician has secured a number of awards and recognitions. Most notably, he was selected to perform in Carnegie Hall's 2019 National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America, which, among other experiences, included a European performance tour in Berlin, Edinburgh, Amsterdam, London and Hamburg.

“I would never have come as far as I have without [WAHS orchestra teacher] Matthew Radspinner,” Fisher said. “This man has provided me with the opportunities of a lifetime, and shaped me into a more humble, mature person than I ever could have hoped for. What he does for the Williamsport Area School District has truly made him indispensable, and he will always be one of my dearest friends.”

Fisher plans to attend a music conservatory to further his study of the violin after graduation.

MTNA is a nonprofit organization comprised of 17,000 independent and collegiate music teachers committed to advancing the value of music study and music making to society and to supporting the professionalism of music teachers. Founded in 1876, MTNA is the oldest professional music association in the U.S.