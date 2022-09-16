Williamsport, Pa. — Each year, the nonprofit National Merit Scholarship Corporation selects scholarship recipients among a nationwide pool of candidates.

This year, Williamsport Area High School senior Ben Manetta is one of about 16,000 semifinalists in the program. The selection is based upon PSAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Testing.

Though 16,000 sounds like a large number of students, it represents fewer than one percent of high school seniors. Around 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to become finalists, and more than half of finalists will earn a merit scholarship. Approximately $28 million will be awarded to 7,250 students.

Manetta’s academic course load includes a full slate of honors courses, such as AP Latin, AP Physics, AP Studio Art, AP English Literature, AP U.S. History and AP Psychology. He’s a member of the Williamsport Area High School concert and jazz bands. An oboist, he performed in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-State Wind Ensemble last year. He’s also on the tennis team, serves on his class executive board, and participates in Model UN.

In the community, he’s a volunteer EMT, a member of the Williamsport Symphony Youth Orchestra, plays the piano and organ at two churches, teaches piano lessons, and is organizing a Make-a-Wish benefit concert that will be held later this fall. He also works as a part-time server at Filippo’s in South Williamsport.

While he has yet to identify his prospective colleges, he would like to pursue a degree in Biology.

