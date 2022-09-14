Williamsport, Pa. — Thanks to strong performance on College Board assessments and academic excellence, Williamsport Area High School senior Miah Jones has been awarded the National African American Recognition Award.

Jones has also shown leadership and initiative by serving on the class executive board and as second-year captain of the girls' soccer team.

“We’re thrilled for Miah on earning this award,” said Principal Dr. Justin Ross. “We are extremely proud of her achievements and congratulate her on this very deserving recognition.”

Jones, a concert orchestra member in addition to her other duties, takes honors courses such as AP English and AP Chemistry. She is enrolled in Penn College NOW, earning college credits in mathematics courses.

The College Board’s National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

To qualify for a College Board Recognition Program, a student must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latine, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”

