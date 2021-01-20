Williamsport, Pa. – The Community Arts Center is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of $3,000 from First Citizens Community Bank through the Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. The contribution will support EITC-approved programs at the CAC.

The Community Arts Center has been able to offer student-centered shows within the Family Series, Educational Series, and Student summer Stock programs thanks in large part to contributions from the business community. Funding for the educational programming is derived from EITC funds, donations, corporate sponsorships, and grants.

EITC offers tax credits to approved organizations that invest in projects that improve access to high quality education programs. Organizations must be pre-qualified by the state Department of Community and Economic Development to participate. For more information about EITC, please click here.

EITC-approved businesses can set up a donation to the Pennsylvania College of Technology Community Arts Center by contacting Chuck Still, Executive Director, by calling (570) 327-7654 or emailing cstill@caclive.com, or by contacting Ana Gonzalez-White, Development Director, by calling (570) 327-7657 or emailing awhite@caclive.com.