Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport City Jazz Orchestra will perform the music of Duke Ellington on Sat., April 22, The orchestra will be joined by Todd Stoll of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The concert will be held at the new Trachte Music Center at Lycoming College at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and will be available only at the door. Students with ID will receive free admission.

The Lycoming College Jazz Band will open the concert, followed by the WCJO performing tunes written and/or arranged by Duke Ellington, including “I Ain’t Got Nothing but the Blues” and “Concerto for Cootie,” featuring Mr. Stoll on trumpet.

In three decades as a music educator, Mr. Stoll has taught young people at every level. He served for 24 years as a music teacher, and the last 10 years as music curriculum coordinator for Westerville City Schools.

Mr. Stoll is an experienced performer, Duke Ellington scholar, and jazz advocate, and founded the Columbus Jazz Youth Orchestra (CJYO) in 1991. Under his guidance, the CJYO released six CDs, won a Downbeat Award, participated in the prestigious “Essentially Ellington” competition at Jazz at Lincoln Center, and toured Europe and South America.

Mr. Stoll is an in-demand conductor, clinician, and lecturer, and has appeared with numerous all state ensembles, the NAFME All National Honors Jazz Ensemble, and at many international institutions, including appearances in China, Cuba, and the UK.

A longtime friend and colleague of trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, Mr. Stoll became the Vice president of Education at Jazz at Lincoln Center (JALC) in New York City in 2011. The educational arm of JALC continues to afford him the opportunity to bring jazz education programs to thousands of people of all ages and socioeconomic levels.

