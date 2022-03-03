Williamsport -- Dr. Richard Poole has been named as the new assistant superintendent for Williamsport Area School District, moving on from a previous role as the district's student services director.

Poole will take on his new responsibilities beginning July 1, 2022. He is taking the place of Dr. Susan L. Bigger, who is retiring on June 30, 2022.

“Dr. Poole has been an integral member of our administrative team in each of the positions he’s held over the years,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy S. Bowers. “He brings with him a rich professional background that’s rooted right here in the district. I’m pleased to welcome him as the new assistant superintendent. I have confidence that he has the leadership ability to continue moving the district in a positive direction.”

“I look forward to working with faculty and staff on building relationships with our students and community,” said Poole. “I’m focused on continuing to drive strong instructional practices and developing safe schools where our students can continue to grow academically in an environment that promotes problem-solving and meets the social and emotional needs of all our students.”

Poole has over 20 years of combined teaching and administrative experience to prepare him for this position. He started his career in education as a health and physical education teacher at Williamsport Area High School in 2001. He then became the assistant principal at Jackson Elementary School from 2004 to 2009.

From there, he continued his role as assistant principal at Curtin Middle School, Williamsport Area Middle School, and Williamsport Area High School over the course of six years. He became principal of Hepburn-Lycoming Primary School in 2015 before taking on his latest administrative post at the start of the 2016-17 school year.

Among his accomplishments as student services director, Poole worked to centralize and streamline the new student and kindergarten registration process. He has worked to make significant strides in meeting the mental and emotional health needs of all students through curriculum and systems development in the areas of suicide prevention, trauma, and counseling services.

Additionally, he has coordinated all aspects of school safety, including the implementation of more than $1.5 million of school safety improvements. He led the district in executing its comprehensive safety plan through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poole earned his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Lock Haven University. He holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from LHU and in educational administration from Duquesne University. He earned his doctorate degree in educational leadership from Immaculata University and holds his superintendent, principal, and health and physical education certificates.

A native of Northampton, England, he played soccer for Leicester City and came to the U.S. to attend LHU in 1995. He and his wife Teresa, also a local educator, live in Williamsport. Their children, Connor and Emma, attend WASD schools.

In the community, Dr. Poole volunteers as a soccer coach with his children’s teams at Balls Mills Soccer and North Union Soccer clubs. An avid runner, he has ran both the Boston and London marathons twice.



