Williamsport, Pa. – Kindergarten and new student enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year in Williamsport Area School District is scheduled for March 22 through march 26 at the District Service Center, 2780 West Fourth St.

Registrations will be handled alphabetically by students' last names from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, according to this schedule:

A-F: March 22

G-L: March 23

M-S: March 24

T-Z: March 25

Open to anyone: March 26

Children must be age 5 on or before September 1, 2021, in order to enroll.

Those registering students must provide: child’s birth certificate, guardian identification (driver’s license, state ID, etc.), proof of residence, child’s immunization records to date, and Record of School-Age Dental Examination and Medical Examination, if completed.

For those with Internet access, registration can be completed online beginning March 1 at registration.wasd.org. Once registered, an appointment can be set up to complete the process in as little as 15 minutes during enrollment week. All supporting documentation must be brought to the appointment to ensure registration can be completed.

All students will be assigned to their home area school as long as they are registered by June 10. Students registered after June 10 will not be guaranteed enrollment in their home school, and will be placed by the district.

For more information or questions, contact Registrar Susan Estes at (570) 327-5500, ext. 40001, or sestes@wasd.org.