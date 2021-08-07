WASD logo new

Williamsport, Pa. - The Williamsport Area School District is experiencing a severe shortage of substitute employees including teachers, aides, custodians, and food service workers.

Due to current market conditions, the district is facing challenges in filling many open roles, that need to be filled as soon as possible, according to the school district.

In a release, it said 'Certified' substitute teachers are paid a daily rate of $120 per day; and non-certified substitute teachers will receive $90 per day.

Non-certified substitute teachers must at least have a bachelor's degree.

Training is available for all open positions.

To learn more or apply, visit the WASD job listing website, call Lori Luke in the Human Resources Office at (570) 327-5500, or email jobs@wasd.org.


