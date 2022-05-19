Williamsport, Pa. -- A group of 14 Williamsport Area High School students are making repairs and improving facilities at Brandon Park with funds they secured from a "Better Together" grant through Harbor Freight.

Randy Williamson, contractor trades teacher at the high school, was on site at the park merely to oversee and instruct the students, who have managed the project mostly on their own, he said.

"We applied for a Better Together grant and received $5,000," said 11th-grade student Kristen Goodman. She and fellow students Ethan Young, 12th grade, and Warren Robinson, 11th grade, led the group in choosing the project.

In addition to writing the grant, the trio had to present their idea both to Williamsport City Council and the Williamsport Area School Board.

"We chose this project because when you come to a park, you expect it to look a certain way," said Goodman. "But these dugouts didn't fit in with the rest of the beauty of the park, she said.

In April 2021, a fire in one of the dugouts at the baseball diamond burned a hole in the roof. It has been in disrepair since then.

Related reading: Update: Dugout fire at Brandon Park Saturday afternoon

The 43 acre park was a gift to Williamsport in 1889 in memory of Jane Cummings Brandon, the beloved sister of Andrew Boyd Cummings.

The park has been a center of recreation for the city, with benches and a band shell, tennis courts, baseball fields, and playgrounds. Cultural and music festivals, craft shows, and other events are held there.

Related reading: Brandon’s Bandshell: Over 100 years in Williamsport’s outdoor stage

In recent years the band shell has also required upkeep. City engineer Jon Sander said in October that the stage was experiencing cracking, the back wall had issues, the structure needed a new roof and gable, and the facility inside needed heating and air conditioning work. Repairs to that structure neared $280,000.

On Wednesday, the Williamsport students were working hard on the first of a few days of expected repairs at the park. They also plan to make repairs in the bath house and lay concrete pads for benches.

"We started with the dugouts," said Goodman. "Tonight there's a baseball game, so as soon as we leave, they'll be using them. It feels good to know we made them better," she said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.