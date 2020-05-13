Williamsport -- Congratulations to Williamsport Area High School's Class of 2020! Though this year has taken some strange turns, try not to let it overshadow your accomplishments and future goals.

As part of the celebration, Williamsport Area High school has scheduled the distribution of iconic caps and gowns for all 2020 graduates.

The caps and gowns will be distributed on the week of May 26. The distribution will be handled alphabetically by students' last name.

Pick-up times are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The schedule is:

May 26: A - F

May 27: G - M

May 28: N - S

May 29: T - Z

District officials are also working on plans for a drive thru on-campus commencement ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 4. More information will be shared in the coming weeks.