Ninety-one Williamsport Area High School students were celebrated on the night of Monday, June 7 during the National Honor Society Ceremony, with 48 of them inducted as new members from the junior and senior classes.

The ceremony, held in the high school auditorium, honored each of the inductees who represent what are known as National Honor Society Ideals: scholarship, service, leadership and character.

This year’s senior inductees are:

Colby Cormier

Hailey DeBrody

Patrick Gerrity

Isabelle Griswold

Makayla Hamm

Savanna Noviello

Grace Reagan

Jacquelyn Snyder

This year’s junior class inductees are:

Johanna Baker

Sarina Beiter

Emily Bogle

Braden Bower

Chase Bower

Riley Bower

Isabel Boyles

Avery Campbell

Emma Campbell

Domonic Cendoma

Cadence Copson

Matayah Deitrick

Bilal Elfayoumi

Adelia Engel

Mairead Ferry

Erika Haag

Amber Hakes

Kailee Helmrich

Olivia Holmes

Marlowe Jacques

Kendall Kelley

Myla Kelley

Kanina Lattie

Countess Lingard

Brynne Loudenslager

Elizabeth Lundy

Nelson Macdonald

Teagan Marty

Roman Morrone

Amanda Palmer

Mallory Pardoe

Kenna Peters

Paige Porter

Amalie Robertson

Madeline Shaffer

Megan Snyder

Xavier Taylor

Malachi Watson

Layla Waldman

Lorelei Weaver

Seniors previously inducted into NHS were:

Jayla Bartholomew

Jayda Beagle

Jack Beattie

Karilyn Brue

Rebecca Carson

Michael Cendoma

Cate Chandler

Alyssa Chestnut

Lenora Ciabattari

Michael Collyer

Angelis Cordero

Alayna Dake

Zola Daverio

Robert DiBernardo

Emma Dickey

Sara Eiswert

Avery Eiswerth

Tyler Fausnaught

Maggie Fausnaught

Whitney Felix

Cecilia Fink

Dustin Fink

Michael Fisher

Mary Hillman

Emily Horn

Amy Jarvis

Hailey Kinley

Jaiden Kinley

Sage Koch

David Kong

Gracie Montoya

Hannah Myers

Oam Patel

Wyatt Poorman

Sydney Pricher

Alexa Radulski

Christopher Raker

Iscah Rintelman

Nolan Sauers

Katelyn Scharler

Allen (Tré) Taylor

Maya Trump

Sloan Wood

The ceremony also featured student speakers Sloan Wood and Zola Daverio. Oam Patel, Michael Fisher, Amy Jarvis and Cecilia Fink presented the ideals of the four pillars: character, scholarship, leadership and service, respectively.