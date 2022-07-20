Williamsport, Pa. — After weeks of no comments regarding the abuse allegations facing two employees, Williamsport school Superintendent Timothy Bowers and board member Adam Welteroth broke their silence at Tuesday night's board meeting.

Both High School Principal Roger Freed and math teacher Chris Yoder have been accused of sexual assault of students. Freed is currently on paid suspension, while Yoder has been on unpaid suspension since last fall. Both are out on unsecured bond awaiting trial.

Despite an outcry on social media from district parents and others, attendance was meager at the July 19 meeting, with three community members coming to address the board. Two of the three speakers addressed the scandals.

Bowers assured both community members that they take background checks seriously, that the school always requires new staff entering the district to get re-certified by the state even if their certifications are still valid from another district.

Both Bowers and Welteroth emphasized the need to follow through with the legal process.

“Our district has to work through that process,” Bowers said. “There is a legal process.”

Bowers added, “We want to make sure justice really is done here. We will work hard to make sure that we do this correctly.”

The school district is sharing as much information as they can while cooperating with the police department, Bowers said.

Bowers said he wanted to assure parents that the school would do everything possible to be prepared for the upcoming school year to keep their children safe.

“As a parent, please rest assured that we will be prepared as ever,” Bowers said. “Our district is working hard. We are diligent.”

Welteroth’s comments referenced the calls from community members for the termination of Bowers as the superintendent.

“I can’t sit here and say 'I want so and so removed,' and it just happens in a meeting,” Welteroth said. “Nothing that we can do is going to move fast or swift.”

According to Welterorth, it’s easier to remove a board member than a superintendent.

“Due process” needs to be followed and that those charged are “innocent until proven guilty,” Welteroth said.

As for teachers carrying out “inappropriate relationships,” Welteroth said they should leave the district and turn themselves into law enforcement. He added that he knows employees are “timid” to continue at the district.

“I don’t want our employees to be afraid to continue on,” Welteroth said.

Welteroth also said that he commended the victims for coming forward and encouraged others dealing with abuse to come forward. Those that come forward are “heroes,” Welteroth said.

