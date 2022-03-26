Williamsport, Pa. -- Online voting is about to begin for the second year of the "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" (WSCM) Central Susquehanna student video contest. Voting starts on Tuesday, March 29 at 12:01 a.m. and will remain open until Thursday, March 31 at 11:59 p.m.

To view the student videos and cast your vote, visit whatssocool.org.

The winning video will be announced during a ceremony on April 25. Regional school districts participating in this year's contest include Central Columbia, Danville, Lewisburg, Millville, Selinsgrove, Warrior Run, and Williamsport.

The most popular video will win the Viewers' Choice Award, and a panel of judges will select winners of Outstanding Overall Program, Outstanding Team Spirit, and Outstanding Brand Placement.

"We are excited to see our school districts and communities participate and support the hard work the students, teachers and manufacturers have put into this program,” said Lauri Moon, Co-Manager of the Central Susquehanna WSCM regional contest. "Online voting affords everyone the opportunity to participate and see the videos while further spreading the message about cool career opportunities in local manufacturing."

The WSCM program was created to generate excitement that draws students toward STEM education opportunities and to consider manufacturing career paths as they engage with local manufacturers, recording and presenting their experiences in an educational and “cool” way through documentary video production.

WSCM Central Susquehanna will choose two videos to represent the region in the ninth Annual “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” Statewide Awards on May 18 in Harrisburg.



