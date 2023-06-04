Whitneyville, Pa. — An area summer theatre camp for kids is nearing the close of its registration window.

Friday, June 9 is the last day to register children for Hamilton-Gibson's free summer theatre arts camp. This year's camp theme is "Exploring the Wilds of Scotland" featuring Scottish folk tales, dances, songs, games, and other cultural aspects.

The camp is open to students in fourth through ninth grades. It is free and open to any child who wants to participate, regardless of where they live and whether they are in public, private, or home school.

"We need to know how many youth are going to participate by Friday, June 9 so we can order enough camp T-shirts and prepare scripts and other materials to give to each camper on the first day of camp, Monday, June 26,” said Camp Coordinator Thomas Putnam.

The five-day camp at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30.

“Throughout the jam-packed week, campers will explore all things Scottish to hone their skills in acting, singing and dance with assistance from staff and guest presenters,” Putnam said. “The folk tales of Scotland go back hundreds of years. The most famous is the legend of the Loch Ness Monster. We'll dramatize that and several others. Though we won't be wearing kilts, we will be exploring the world of tartans, and dividing into various clans, each with its own tartan.”

Other activities will include a bagpipe demonstration and an exercise in which kids will try to replicate the sound of a bagpipe using a kazoo.

Camp staff includes summer interns Katie Bartlett and Valerie Miller, Natalie Holsey, choreographer Taylor Nickerson, and Debbie Calkins.

The last day of camp on June 30 will be a regular day with the addition of two public performances at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Tioga County Youth Center building at the fairgrounds.

Bus transportation is provided for free. Bus routes and times will be determined based on information provided in registrations. Campers will be picked up and taken to Whitneyville and then returned to their pickup sites each day after camp. The only exception will be on Friday, June 30. That day, the campers will be picked up but parents will be responsible for taking their campers home after the 6:30 p.m. performance.

To register for the camp, download the 2023 Summer Theatre Arts Camp flyer and application by visiting the Hamilton-Gibson website at hamiltongibson.org and clicking on "Enrichment," then on "For Kids,” then “Camps,” and then scroll down to the button tagged "Click Here for Application.”

Complete and send the application to: Attention: Theatre Arts Camp, Hamilton-Gibson Productions, 29 Water Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901. For more information about the camp, transportation, or for answers to any other questions, call (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.

