Sunbury, Pa. -- On September 1, Weis Markets launched the new Weis 4 School program, in which customers can earn points on purchases to generate donations for the local Pre-K through 8th Grade school of their choice. The program is expected to distribute $500,000 in donations for local schools.

“Our new Weis 4 School program reflects our commitment to the communities we serve and gives families a great way to support their local schools,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “Once schools join our program and customers sign up, they can generate donations for their local school whenever they shop our stores.”

The new program began on September 1 and runs through April 30, 2021. Weis Markets has sent sign-up kits to schools in its seven-state market area. Once they receive the kits, schools can designate a coordinator to enter information for their school at www.weis4school.com. The deadline for registration is October 31.

Once signed up, schools receive a unique barcode which they can pass on to interested families and school supporters who then take a copy of the bar code to a Weis store and have it scanned one time with their Weis Preferred Shopper card. Afterwards, qualified purchases made with a connected Weis Preferred Shopper card will generate reward points and subsequent donations for their school. Due to laws and regulations, excluded purchases include lottery tickets, postage, alcohol, tobacco, gas and milk.

All schools ranging from Pre-K through 8th Grade are eligible to participate including public, private and religious schools and day care centers. Donation checks will be presented after the program concludes on April 30, 2021.