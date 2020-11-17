Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation (WASDEF) recently approved the appointments of two new members to its board of directors. Joining the board are Stan Carey and Dr. Sue Kelley ’88.

Carey is a Pastor at Christian Church at Cogan Station, where he also serves as the Director of Community Outreach and Director of Operations. A district parent of three, he brings extensive volunteer and professional experience to the board. In the community, he’s currently the volunteer Chaplain for the Old Lycoming Township Police Department and an advisory council member for the River Valley Regional YMCA, where he also serves as chair of the outreach committee.

Kelley is the Dean of the School of Business, Arts and Sciences at Pennsylvania College of Technology. A district parent and WAHS alumna, she also currently serves on the board for the Marching Millionaires and previously participated on a number of school-based committees. Her community involvement also includes having served on the Preventing Teen Pregnancy Coalition and as a board member for the L.C.C.C.S. Children’s Development Center.

WASDEF President Rose-Marie Gross said she is pleased with the newcomers and looks forward to utilizing their professional expertise among the group.

“We’re very happy to welcome our new board members,” she said. “Each brings to the board exceptional talent and expertise from their professional backgrounds and affiliations in addition to their passion for the district.”

The 2020-2021 board of directors are: President Rose-Marie Gross; Vice President Audra Mazzante; Ed Barone; Brooke Beiter; Michael Beucler; Superintendent Dr. Timothy S. Bowers; Stan Cary; Lisa Cramer; Susan Dinsmore; Wanda Erb (Treasurer); Carol Fausnaught; Dr. Sue Kelley; Mike Lundy; Dr. Brandon Pardoe; Lynne Piotrowski (Secretary); Stephanie Radulski; Marc Schefsky; Allison Staiman; and Patricia Wylie.

The Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation (WASDEF) is the recognized nonprofit affiliate of the Williamsport Area School District. The education foundation facilitates charitable giving and permanent legacies based on individual areas of interest in educational innovation, the arts, athletics and scholarships.