Williamsport, Pa. — All students in the Williamsport school district will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch, officials announced on Friday.

By participating in the Community Eligibility Provision Program, the district will be able to offer free meals to all students during the 2022-2023 school year.

Families of students enrolled in, and who attend district schools, are able to benefit from the program, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, without having to pay a fee or submit a meal application. However, households with children participating in the program will be asked to complete a Household Income Information Survey.

“Receiving free meals will not rely upon families returning the survey,” said Business Administrator Wanda Erb. “But it will be important to collect these survey results, as funding to support this program is based on documented need.”

Free meals will be comprised of lean proteins, healthy whole grains, and fresh fruit and vegetables. Á la carte items, add-ons, and snacks will remain available for purchase. District families can expect to receive information on the program when students return to school on Aug. 29.

For more information on the program or for directions on how to fill out the survey, visit www.wasd.org/foodservices.

